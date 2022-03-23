WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars Wednesday morning after police said they found several images depicting prepubescent children in a pornographic way linked to the Adobe account he used to digitally alter them.

Nicholas Ryan Simmons mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Nicholas Ryan Simmons, 38, is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, each with a recommended bond of $30,000 for a total bond amount of $360,000.

The affidavit said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that someone in the Wichita Falls area was uploading nine files of child pornography on January 3, 2022.

The internet service provider was subpoenaed and provided identifying information for Simmons.

When police interviewed Simmons, he denied possessing or looking at any child pornography.

Authorities asked Simmons about Adobe apps on his phone, which Simmons said he used to use to edit pictures, but said he wasn’t able to log onto his account anymore.

Simmons said he’d use one or two Adobe programs to “lighten an image or to blend two images together, cut out the top of someone.”

According to the arrest affidavit, several of the images of child pornography appeared to have been altered, some of which appeared to have used software to replace the child’s face with the face of another child.

During the interview, police later discovered the child whose face was being Photoshopped onto some of the pornographic images was one known to Simmons by name.

A search warrant was obtained for the Adobe account registered to Simmons revealed many images located in the “Files” folder containing child pornography. Some of the located child porn images had been altered and replaced with the face of the child known to Simmons.

The affidavit said there was also adult pornography located in the folder that had been edited in the same manner as the child pornography image.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Simmons’ phone, which revealed 14 Adobe apps as well as a note of stored porn websites, who being specifically child porn websites.

The affidavit said the phone’s web history revealed 8 child porn websites had been visited between October 2, 2021, and November 19, 2021.

Authorities also located 47 of the same adult porn images found in the search of Simmons’ Adobe account, some of which had the faces edited and replaced in the same manner as the pictures found in Simmons’ Adobe account.