Fallen Trooper honored with highway dedication

HEREFORD – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today held a dedication ceremony for a portion of U.S. Highway 60 in honor of DPS Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick, who died in a vehicle crash while responding to a call in 2006. Trooper Myrick’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, DPS Regional Director Joe Longway, DPS leadership and fellow Troopers were in attendance along with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), area law enforcement, county and city officials at the ceremony at the Hereford Civic Center.

“As we honor Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick, we recognize the tremendous courage it takes to be a member of the law enforcement family,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Trooper Myrick was a man of great dedication, and we hope this memorial roadway will serve as a constant reminder of his courageous and faithful service to the people of Texas.”

The Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick Memorial Highway, designated by the city of Hereford, consists of a section of U.S. Highway 60 east of the Hereford city limits that stretches to the Randall County line.

“Trooper Myrick’s life had a significant impact on many people within the department, the city of Hereford and the Deaf Smith County community,” said DPS Regional Director Joe Longway. “His loyalty and dedication to his profession will never be forgotten.”

Trooper Myrick joined DPS in 2003 and he was stationed in Hereford. He was survived by his wife, their four children, his parents and sister.

