Falls County Sheriff: “The allegations made against me are false.”

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman is fighting back against the assault and sexual assault charges made against him.

In a statement released to FOX44 News Tuesday morning, Scaman calls the allegations and their timing a concerted effort to damage his re-election bid.

The sheriff also says the same people are trying to extort money from him and the people of Falls County.

Texas Rangers arrested Scaman on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was booked into the Bell County Jail and bonded out hours later.

The felonies are for Sexual Assault and Assault of a Public Servant. The misdemeanors are for Official Oppression.

Two separate events are covered by the indictments, one taking place on April 1st, 2020. The other took place on August 5th, 2020.

On or around April 1st, Scaman is accused of sexually harassing a Falls County Sheriff’s employee by making unwelcome sexual advances or asking for sexual favors. The indictment says Scaman also groped and kissed the employee. The indictment says the Scaman knew the person was on the job as a public servant at the time of the incident.

The indictment claims the August 5th incident involved a City of Marlin employee. Scaman is accused of using his hand to sexually penetrate the person, pull the victim’s hair and shove the person against the car. The indictment says the Marlin employee was responding to an emergency call at the time.

In Scaman’s statement, he says he looks forward to the trial and expected to be found Not Guilty by the jury.

You can read Sheriff Scaman’s full statement here:

On Monday, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended Sheriff Scaman’s law enforcement license.

