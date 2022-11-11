DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The families of the fallen Dalhart fire chief and firefighter met at the site of the fatal October crash on Thursday, according to the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, and set memorial markers in their honor.

Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were killed in an early-October accident on US 54, as noted in previous reporting, in a crash involving a fire department truck and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. The Texas Department of Public Safety initially reported that the truck holding Brown and Torres was struck head-on when the driver of the truck tractor tried to pass another vehicle. At the time, according to Dalhart Mayor Justin Moore, Brown and Torres were returning from responding to a scene.

Also described by Moore, 51-year-old Brown was with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years and had served 15 as Fire Department Chief. 19-year-old Torres joined the department in June of last year.

As a mark of respect, Oct. 6, 2022, was proclaimed as a “Celebration of Life Day” for the two by Dallam and Hartley County officials. Brown and Torres were then laid to rest after funeral services at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart on Oct. 10.

via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department

A month later, in a social media post referring to the new memorial markers, Dalhart fire officials said that Torres and Brown were, “Gone from our sight, remembered in our hearts.”