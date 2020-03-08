Family of four dead in Texas home, murder-suicide suspected

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected.

Fort Bend County sheriff’s spokeswoman Caitilin Espinoza says in a news release that a 48-year-old man, his 49-year-old wife and their 16- and 13-year old sons were found shot to death early Sunday in the home on the southwestern edge of Houston.

No names were released.

Espinoza says investigators believe the man killed his wife and sons then killed himself.

