BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle.

On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault.

Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with a stick Sunday night.

The daughter stated that her father, Aaron Leonides Saucedo, 36, was upset that she was using social media while being grounded.

The 36-year-old father grabbed a mop stick and began striking the teen repeatedly, stated police.

Authorities made contact with Saucedo, confirming to officers that he did strike the teen as a form of “discipline.”

Saucedo was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Criminal Negligence.

Arraigned on April 5, Saucedo has been transported to the Brownsville City Jail with a bond of $15,000.