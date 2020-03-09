FBI, APD offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Amarillo woman

AMARILLO, Texas – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Amarillo Police Department are offering a $10,000 reward for any information concerning the disappearance of Nichole “Nikki” Moore.

Moore was last seen by her family on December 2, 2016.

She was reported missing to Amarillo Police on December 11, 2016. APD said her vehicle was found abandoned outside (the former) Toys “R” Us on January 11, 2017.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or the APD Homicide at 806-378-9468.

According to a social media post by APD, Monday (March 9) was her 32nd birthday.

She has a son who is now 17-year-old.

(MyHighPlains.com helped contribute to this article)