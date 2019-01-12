FBI: Carlsbad credit union hit by robber wearing mask with old man's face, bushy mustache (Photos provided by the FBI in Albuquerque) [ + - ] (Photos provided by the FBI in Albuquerque) [ + - ] (Photos provided by the FBI in Albuquerque) [ + - ]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque:

An armed man wearing a mask with an old man's face and a bushy white mustache robbed a Carlsbad credit union on Friday night (1/11/2019).

The suspect, described as approximately 5'11" to 6' tall, also wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, and baggy khaki pants that we tucked into the tops of brown boots.

At approximately 5 p.m., the suspect entered U-1st Community Federal Credit Union, 601 N. Canal St., and displayed a handgun.

He demanded money from a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen in a blue Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck with a black hood and black trim heading west on West Bonbright Street.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Crime Stoppers of Eddy County, anonymously, at (844) 786-7227

The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

(News release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque)