FBI joins search for missing Texas child, police give update

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Police and hundreds of FBI agents have been looking at footage to try and find Lina Sardar Khil, 3, who went missing from San Antonio Monday evening.

The San Antonio Police Department gave an update Friday at a prayer vigil held at the St Francis Episcopal Church.

Police said they “spared no resource” in their search for Lina, who was last seen at an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police said they brought in search dogs and requested help from the FBI. Police searched at least 300 apartments, and hundreds of federal agents were reviewing security footage.

Lina’s father said their family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. Her family said they thought she left with another Afghan family, but now believes she may have been abducted.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who provides information to help find Lina.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio also offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Lina and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for her disappearance.

SAPD Chief William McManus said authorities would not stop until Linda is found.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.