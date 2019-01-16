FEMA grants $13.6 million to the Texas Health and Human Services

(Photo from MGN Online)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $13.6 million to Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) following Hurricane Harvey.

The two grants provide funding for emergency ice and water distribution as well as a shelter for disaster survivors in Port Arthur.

The shelter operations at the Port Arthur Civic Center cost more than $2.6 million. The grant for packaged ice and bottled water totaled more than $10.9 million.

The FEMA grants covered 100 percent of the projects’ costs because HHS completed its emergency work within 30 days of the disaster declaration.

These grants come from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response to and during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program provides project funding directly to the state for disbursement to applicants. The grants to HHS will be disbursed through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

