Field hospital built in Houston ahead of COVID-19 surge

Medical workers listen to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo inside the intensive care unit during a tour of the new Harris County Non-Congregate Medical Shelter at NRG Park Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Houston. The new temporary setup will have 250 beds initially with a capacity of 2000 beds, if needed, to help relieve pressure on the hospital system from COVID-19 patients. Activation is not intended at this time. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

UNDATED (AP) — Texas officials continue to brace for for a surge in hospital visits driven by the new coronavirus.

In Houston and Dallas, medical shelters have been put up proactively to relieve pressure on hospitals ahead of the surge in COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks.

Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas is “beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus” and that he will issue an executive order next week laying out how Texas will eventually reopen for business.

The state is under what amounts to a stay-at-home order until April 30.

