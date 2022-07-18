PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has prompted local officials to order the evacuation of around 50 homes, according to sources.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire began on Monday, July 18, 2022, at around 1 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the 1148 Fire, named after F.M. 1148 near where the fire originated, has burned an estimated 300 acres and is 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m.

Sources say multiple agencies are responding to this fire and working to contain it.

According to NBCDFW, no injuries have been reported at this time, nor has any damage to structures as a result of this fire.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown at this time.

Photo and video provided courtesy Tony Ramirez and Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department.