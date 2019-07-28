Fire reported Saturday at the former Golden West Flour Mill in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. – First responders battled a large fire on Saturday at the former Golden West Flour Mill in Clovis.

According to Facebook post by the City of Clovis, the fire scene was along East 1st Street (U.S. Highway 60/84) in the area of Gidding and Pile Streets.

Xcel Energy was reporting power outages in parts of the Clovis due to the fire.



The Clovis and Curry County Office of Emergency Management were asking the public to avoid the area.

Streets were closed in the vicinity of the fire and traffic was being diverted.

The City of Clovis was reminder drivers to treat intersections as 4-way stops if the traffic lights are out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information is released.