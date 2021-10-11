Firearm, cash, drugs found in Falls County rollover accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies, DPS Troopers and EMS responded to a one-vehicle rollover Monday afternoon on State Highway 7 – between Marlin and Chilton.

The man driving was ejected and airlifted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The woman in the passenger’s seat was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown what caused the accident – however, a gun, money, and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. The identities of the two have not been released.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office