An airplane drops fire retardant on a wildfire near Glen Rose, Texas, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas.

The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment Monday of the 10 1/2-square-mile fire.

The team is attacking hotspots and occasional flare-ups.

An aerial dump suppressed one flare-up within the containment perimeter Sunday.

Fire conditions remained explosive in the area with extreme drought combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees.