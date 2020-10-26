Firefighters responding to large fire at Amarillo church, partial building collapse Sunday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a large fire in Downtown Amarillo on Sunday night.

Capt. Cody Snyder said fire crews arrived at the Coliseum church, located near SW 5th Avenue and Georgia Street around 9:40 p.m.

Capt. Snyder said there is partial roof collapse. Crews did not make entry as the north wall collapsed and power lines were on the ground. Anyone near the scene should watch for power lines.

The building was vacant and there is no known cause at this time. Fire marshals were there to investigate.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)