ALVARADO, Texas — Severe storms across North Texas Monday night resulted in tornado damage, flash flooding and at least one injury, according to officials.

Damage was reported across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

KXAS in Fort Worth reported a tornado was seen just before 11:00 p.m. near Alvarado heading toward Lillian.

Officials in Johnson County said one person was hospitalized from injuries sustained during the storm, according to KXAS. About a half-dozen homes had their roofs blown off, Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore said.

A lightning strike started a fire in Alvarado, where wooden pallets were expected to burn for three or four days, fire officials said. According to KXAS, firefighters said the tornado passed right over the crews as they battled the fire.

KXAS reported multiple late-night water rescues in McKinney. Four people were rescued in three separate incidents after their cars were swept away from flash flooding. No injuries were reported, according to McKinney’s fire chief.

In East Texas, one person was killed after storms blew through Whitehouse Monday night.

Details about tornado reports would be confirmed by NWS survey crews on Tuesday, according to KXAS.