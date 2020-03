TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor shared his intent to take further action during a news conference Wednesday in Tarrant County, where the second death related to COVID-19 was reported earlier this week. He asked every elected official in the state to contact his office by the end of the day so that he could get their feedback on possibly closing all bars and restaurants statewide.