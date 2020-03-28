First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hobbs announced late Friday

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Hobbs:

A female in her 40s’s admitted to Lea Regional Medical Center Sunday evening, March 22nd, tested positive for COVID-19. Domestic, out-of-state travel may have played a part in her becoming infected. The State Department of Health will conduct “contact tracing” to communicate with those who the patient came in contact with to conduct further evaluations.

She is self-quarantined and was educated by healthcare professionals on what “self-quarantined” means and requires. Self-quarantining is required of individuals who show mild and not severe symptoms; this method leaves availability for space in our community’s hospitals so as not to overload them and allow room for those who do show severe symptoms.

The City of Hobbs pleads with all members of the public to stay home and exercise responsibility and concern for our fellow neighbors when considering leaving your residence. We completely understand that some positions and duties are considered essential; we have those within our own organization. We plea that citizens avoid all nonessential outings.

All City facilities and programs will comply with State and Federal-issued Orders.



• The New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 hotline number: (800) 600-3453

• The NM Department of Health number during this time for questions related to meals, transportation, products, childcare, schools business loans, etc.: (833)551-0518

• Nor-Lea Hospital District testing number: (575)396-9090

• Lea Regional Medical Center testing number: (575)392-1973

Additionally, you may monitor the following websites:

• https://cv.nmhealth.org/

• https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/…/opsdashboa…/index.html…

• CDC website on 2019-nCoV

