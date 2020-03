CRANE COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – There is one confirmed case of Coronavirus in Crane County, according to a note from the County Judge, posted by the Crane County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Crane County Memorial Hospital has been in contact with the CDC, and the release states that the people involved have been ordered to stay home and not leave quarantine.

Additionally, the County has issued a declaration of disaster. This is the first confirmed case in West Texas.