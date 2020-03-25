First coronavirus death confirmed in East Texas, Smith County gets two new cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in East Texas by officials after a 91-year-old passed away after complications caused by the virus.

Smith County also confirmed two new cases of COVID-19. East Texas now has 24 cases with 16 being in Smith County. There has been evidence of community spread of the virus. Here are the total number of confirmed cases:

Smith – 16

Bowie – 1

Cass – 1

Gregg – 1

Hopkins – 1

Morris – 1

Rusk – 2

Upshur- 1

Van Zandt – 1

On Monday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that he would only use a stay-at-home order as a “last resort” to protect against the virus.

Many of the state’s largest cities and counties have already taken such a move, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order last week to implement social distancing measures, including banning groups larger than 10 and closing many public places and entities.