AUSTIN (KXAN) — As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you’re buying for disabled family members or close friends?

For the first time, there’s a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.

Mindy Henderson has been in a wheelchair because of spinal muscular atrophy her entire life and is an outspoken advocate in the disability community.

So, it’s no surprise she’s the face and leading voice behind this first-of-its-kind gift guide by quest media, a part of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“When you live with a disability, frankly, you live your life in a world that’s really not built for you,” Henderson said.

As you’re browsing through, you’ll see inclusive options like the following:





“The larger portion of the guide is just products that all of us in this community has found for one reason or another, to work really well for us just the way that they were designed,” Henderson said.

A group of ambassadors from across the country picked items. Think of their selections a life-hacks for disabled people, that your average person might not realize really does make a difference.

“We talk about not just adaptive products for people living with disability, [but] we talk about products for people that are living with a loved one that may be limited in their ability or their mobility,” Kristine Welker, chief of staff for the Muscular Dystrophy Association said. “It’s about ability and access.”

Henderson just hopes the guide helps start an important conversation about the need for more inclusive steps we can all take.

“It’s a community that’s still so underrepresented,” Henderson said.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, one in four people are living with a disability, making it one of the largest minority groups.