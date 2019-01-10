First woman in state history to lead Texas Military Department

Headshot of Maj. Gen. Norris. (Courtesy: Texas Military Department)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) -- Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris will take command of the Texas Military Department this Saturday during a change of command ceremony. The ceremony is a military tradition that marks a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Maj. Gen. Norris to this position in December 2018. She is the first female to be appointed Adjutant General of Texas. The adjutant general reports directly to Gov. Abbott with information related to the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard.

"Major General Tracy Norris has a distinguished career and I am honored to appoint her Adjutant General of Texas," Abbott said in a statement. "General Norris exemplifies the values of service and sacrifice, and her record is nothing short of impeccable. Under her leadership, the Texas Military Department will continue its strong legacy of service to the Lone Star State."

Maj. Gen. Norris previously served as the Assistant Deputy Adjutant General for the Army as well as Director of Construction and Facilities Management for the Texas Military Department. She served the Army National Guard in Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts and at NGB Washington D.C.

In her more than three-decade career, Maj. Gen. Norris has earned several decorations and awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Legion of Merit and Humanitarian Service Medal for her service during Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita.

The change of command ceremony will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Camp Mabry parade field. Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Texas Military Department confirmed military helicopters circling over Austin were involved in practice drills to ensure the ceremony goes smoothly over the weekend.

