Five suspects in New Mexico compound case arrested on federal gun charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: KRQE

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Federal agents are stepping in to handle the Amalia compound case.

The five adults found earlier this month on a filthy compound in Taos have now been arrested by the FBI on federal gun charges.

Heavy ammunition and weapons were found and taken by law enforcement when the compound was raided.

Earlier this week, three of the five were released after the court missed a deadline to hold a probable cause hearing.

Friday in court, charges filed against Siraj Wahhaj and Jany Leveille accusing them each of child abuse and abuse resulting in the death of Wahhaj's 3-year-old son, were dismissed.

The case will now be heard by a grand jury, where charges can be refiled.