Flags flown at half-staff for fallen McAllen officers

TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott granted permission for United States and Texas flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the McAllen police officers killed in the line of duty.

McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, Jr. were killed while responding to a call on Saturday.

“Today we mourn with a heavy heart the lives of two courageous members of the City of McAllen Police Department,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. “These two officers left an indelible mark on their community and the state of Texas.”

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Garza and Chavez families during their time of grief. I urge all Texans to remember and honor their faithful service to the State of Texas as brave and courageous law enforcement officers,” said Abbott in a letter to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

Judge Cortez immediately ordered all County buildings to lower flags to half-staff. Judge Cortez encouraged that all flags at government, city and school buildings join Hidalgo County and lower flags in tribute to Officer Garza and Officer Chavez. Flags may remain at half-staff until the end of the day of their final interment and should return to full-staff the following day.