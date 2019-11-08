Floydada ISD increases law enforcement presence after social media threat

FLOYDADA, Texas– A heavier presence of law enforcement will be present on Friday for the secondary campus with Floydada ISD.

This was prompted due to a social media post that made a threat of “something bad” happening, according to a statement from Floydada ISD.

However, they don’t know if the post was even directed at their school, but they stated they want to take proper precautions to ensure the safety of the students.

Below is the statement posted on Floydada ISD’s Facebook page:

“We wanted to let everyone know that we will have increased law enforcement presence at our secondary campus today due to an anonymous social media post that made the threat of “something bad” happening. We don’t know if the post was even directed at our school; however, the safety of our students is of the utmost importance to us, so we’ve asked several law enforcement agencies to investigate the threat and to increase their presence on campus today.“