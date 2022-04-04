ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene elementary school principal has been arrested on fraud charges after being accused of stealing medication from the school nurse’s office.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Abilene Police Department (APD), 40-year-old Kyle Wiskow was arrested Monday for fraudulent possession of prescription, a second-degree felony.

APD says Wiskow, the former principal at Bonham Elementary, is accused of stealing medication from the nurse’s office at the school.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says in a statement that Wiskow was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 2 after district staff raised concerns that prompted investigations by the district, APD, and the State Board for Educator Certification.

Wiskow resigned effective at the end of this year, AISD says.

Abilene ISD released the following statement regarding Wiskow’s arrest: