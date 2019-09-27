Former Amarillo doctor sentenced 2 years after Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact Conviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Jeffery Cone was convicted on two counts of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

He is sentenced to two years at a TDCJ facility and a $1,000 fine.

Dr. Cone initially had a civil lawsuit filed in December of 2017 alleging the doctor of sexually abusing a minor.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Cone was the minor’s doctor since he was just nine months old, and when the minor turned 15 years old, Dr. Cone gave him a job performing office management tasks and even shadowing the doctor in surgery.

Less than three weeks later, Cone was arrested for sexual assault of a minor.

Cone surrendered his medical license in March 2018 after the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended his license.

The plaintiffs in the civil case are seeking actual and punitive damages over $1,000,000.