Former Crowell ISD athletic director accused of improper relationship with student turns himself in

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — According to local media in Hockley County, former Crowell ISD athletic director Austin Flores has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student for an alleged incident that happened at his previous place of employment.

According to Levelland & Hockley County News-Press, Flores turned himself in on Friday at the Lubbock Detention Center. He is already out on bond.

Flores was a former teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD before coming to Crowell where he served as athletic director and head football coach for less than two months. On Thursday, August 15, Superintendent Pam Norwood confirmed Flores was no longer employed by Crowell Independent School District.

According to a warrant affidavit obtained by the newspaper, Flores exchanged explicit messages with the student through social media and engaged in sexual conduct on several occasions in and around the Whitharral area where he was previously employed.

Texoma’s Homepage has reached out to The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

