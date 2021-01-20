Former Houston police officer charged in US Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former Houston police officer is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Tam Pham was charged Tuesday with entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds.

Pham was placed on administrative leave after authorities determined he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he later resigned.

Nicole DeBorde, Pham’s attorney, says her client “very much regrets” being at a rally in support of President Donald Trump ahead of the breach and is “deeply remorseful.”