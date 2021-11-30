Former Kempner police officer arrested

KEMPNER, Texas – A former City of Kempner police officer has been arrested.

Mayor John Wilkerson stated in a press release Tuesday that shortly after taking office, he was briefed on information indicating a former officer used restricted governmental information for a non-law enforcement reason.

Wilkerson stated he then directed the Kempner city manager to ensure the police chief thoroughly investigated this incident.

Wilkerson was informed on November 23 that the investigation was completed, and a neutral magistrate

issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Sowder for the offense of Unauthorized Obtaining, Use or Disclosure of Criminal History Record Information; Penalty.

Wilkerson stated that while this saddens him, he is asking the Kempner community to keep in mind that the Police Department has become a professional law enforcement agency. He says each and every profession

encounters situations where a person enters the profession, and they simply lack the professional and/or

personal qualifications to do so.

“Unlike any other profession, Law Enforcement leads the way on policing their own and ensuring those who engage in activities that erode the trust our community has in us are removed from the force and held accountable.” – City of Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson

Wilkerson closes his statement by saying the City of Kempner is committed to providing professional and responsible services to the community.

Source: City of Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson