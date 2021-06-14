Former Lubbock man wanted in connection with shooting of North Texas police officer

State & Regional

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Royce Edward Wood
(Photos provided by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A former Lubbock man was wanted in connection to the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop Sunday night, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

A Blue Alert was issued for Royce Edward Wood, 43, of Azle and formerly of Lubbock. Azle is just outside the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

According to our news partner NBCDFW.com, officers with the Wise County Sherriff’s Office and the Rhome Police Department pulled over a man and woman on a motorcycle near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 407 and 2264.

Wise County Sheriff Lance Akin said one of them matched the description of a suspect in a Saturday night home invasion.

Akin told NBCDFW.com the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and fired “a couple of shots” at the officers.

A Rhome Police Department officer was struck in the leg and was later transported to a hospital in Fort Worth. The officer was last reported in stable condition.

The shooter (Wood) fled on foot, and the female passenger on the motorcycle was taken into custody.

A social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office described Wood Wood as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He is bald and has a full beard, green eyes and was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it. He was also wearing black sunglasses, a vest, and a green shirt.

 Woods should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information on Wood’s whereabouts, WCSO said.

The public was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Wise County at (800) 643-8777 or (940) 627-8777.

A search of court documents by EverythingLubbock.com revealed Wood has a lengthy criminal history in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

(NBCDFW.com contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar