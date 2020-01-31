Former Lubbock woman killed in Pflugerville car/pedestrian collision

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cynthia Portillo Cisneros, 42, of Pflugerville, Texas, was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night, according to Pflugerville police.

EverythingLubbock.com learned from her family that Cisneros was from Lubbock and had moved recently.

KXAN.com wrote police responded to the collision at 10:17 p.m.

There were reports of a person hit by a car on the 2100 block of Picadilly Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they located Cisneros and attempted life-saving efforts.

Cisneros was transported to Round Rock Medical Center where she later died, according to KXAN.

Thursday evening, Jessica Tienda of Lubbock and the victim’s sister, stated there is an ongoing investigation on the crash.

Read KXAN’s version of the story here.