MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last Thursday, a federal jury in Midland convicted 54-year-old William Logsdon on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Logsdon used the trust he had built with community members during his time as a lacrosse coach and teacher in the Midland area, and even the trust he had established with members of his own family, to convince them to “invest” in a Ponzi scheme. Logsdon conducted the scheme in concert with his mother-in-law, Jamie Thompson, a former geologist in the oil and gas industry who previously pleaded guilty.

In this file photo from 2020, Coach Logsdon spoke with Big 2 News about the Bulldog Lacrosse Club’s season opener in Midland. The club was formed by Logsdon and his wife in 2015.

Together, Thompson and Logsdon told their victims that the money they were “investing” was being used to purchase royalty interests for various oil, gas and mineral projects located in Texas and New Mexico. The royalty interests were allegedly being purchased through an entity called the National Royalty Group, or NRG. In actuality, the National Royalty Group did not exist, and rather than purchasing royalty interests, Thompson and Logsdon used the money to primarily pay for personal expenses, as well as to advance the Ponzi scheme by providing some “distributions” back to earlier “investors.”

In total, Logsdon and Thompson are believed to have defrauded their victims out of more than $1,500,000.