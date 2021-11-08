Former Red River Hospital employee charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old patient

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Red River Hospital employee is charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old patient in a staff bathroom while she was at the facility for five-day overdose treatment.

Kelston Quintero, 24, has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Kelston Quintero Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to the arrest affidavit, the patient called and told someone that in April 2021 she had been inappropriately touched and kissed by a staff member while being treated for an overdose of Benadryl.

The woman who took the victim’s phone call made a report to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two days later, the call taker was told she could pick up the patient because her treatment was completed.

At the end of May 2021, the woman said the patient told her she had actually been raped by a staff member.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the patient, who said she was sitting outside her room crying because she thought she had failed as a daughter.

The victim said Quintero, who told police he was a behavioral health technician at the time, asked her what was wrong, and put his hand on her knee, and hugged her.

The victim said he put his hand on her buttocks and kissed her on the top of her head and asked her to follow him into the staff bathroom.

According to authorities, the victim said she followed Quintero in and he took his pants off and told her to take her clothes off, then sexually assaulted her.

The victim told authorities she reported to the charge nurse Quintero had touched and kissed her but did not tell her about the assault because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

In August, the District Attorney’s office obtained a Grand Jury subpoena for hospital records, and Quintero was interviewed by a police investigator.

Quintero said he did not touch the patient other than patting her on the shoulder, and that he had quit his job at Red River Hospital a few months after the incident because he was having trouble getting along with female co-workers.

Police confirmed the filing of a complaint against Quintero, that the complaint had been investigated and that video was reviewed by hospital staff.

The video was not available at the time of the investigation, however, because the hospital said it was no longer on their server, but they provided a transcribed statement on what was seen on the video.

According to the transcribed statement, a hospital staff member went into the patient’s room then came out, then the patient came out of the room and sat on the floor in front of Quintero in the hallway and was crying.

The statement said Quintero is seen in the video putting his hand on the victim’s knee and a short time later the two went down the hallway.

The hospital risk manager told the investigator she only watched the video to the point Quintero and the patient left the patient’s room.