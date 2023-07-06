SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old former resident is now in custody facing an arson charge almost five years after a fire at a San Marcos apartment complex killed five people.

Investigators said Jacobe Ferguson is currently in the Hays County Jail on a charge of arson causing serious injury, a first-degree felony. During a news conference Thursday morning, the San Marcos fire marshal said authorities served an arrest warrant to Ferguson early Wednesday morning in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane in south Austin.

No other arrests are expected in the case, investigators said Thursday.

In November 2018, San Marcos firefighters and the ATF announced they would investigate the Iconic Village apartment fire as arson and ruled the deaths as homicides. The people who died are Dru Estes, 20, Belinda Moats, 21, Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, David Angel Ortiz, 21, and James Phillip Miranda, 23. At least seven others suffered injuries during the fire. The city put up an $110,000 reward in 2019 for information leading to an arrest.

Image of Jacobe Ferguson (Hays County jail photo)

“It brings a lot of those memories back,” said Matthew C Smith, who lived at the apartment complex at the time of the fire. “Just remembering those screams during that night, and personally, sometimes I do have nightmares.”

Joe Loughran, a fire and arson investigation instructor based in Austin said it’s not uncommon for an arson case to take this long. He said it’s possible someone turned in a new tip or investigators got a new DNA match.

“Sometimes in investigation, it runs its own course. And sometimes you find the person right away, you know, the same day or, or a day later. And sometimes it takes a while,” Loughran said.

On Wednesday, San Marcos announced an arrest had been made. Officials provided more details on the investigation at a press conference Thursday morning.

How investigators identified a suspect

The fire marshal shared Thursday that investigators interviewed Ferguson after the fire. At the time, he was a Texas State student and used to live at the Iconic Village apartment complex.

On Thursday, investigators credited the creation of a task force last year as a “needed catalyst” for moving the case forward and ultimately securing an arrest warrant.

The fire marshal said the arrest warrant came because members of the task force conducted new interviews with some of the witnesses, but he offered no other insight at this time. He also said he could not speak to what the suspect’s motive was. He added that no tip ever led to new information about the suspect’s identity.

Family of victim shares details

Brian Frizzell, whose daughter Haley died in the fire, spoke to reporters at Thursday’s news conference.

“Five a.m. phone calls are terrible. No parent wants [it],” Frizzell said, speaking about the morning of the 2018 fire.

He shared details of his family’s experience driving from San Angelo to San Marcos and searching different hospitals trying to find their daughter just hours after the fire.

“Six or seven months ago…it seemed like it was ready to be a cold case,” Frizzell said. He thanked investigators for pressing forward years after the incident.

“To get the phone call the other day… what a blessing. We are eternally grateful for all of those that kept looking and re-looking when everyone else said…can’t find an answer,” Frizzell said.

The agencies that took part in Thursday’s news conference included the San Marcos Fire Department, the San Marcos Police Department, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office, the Hays County Justice of the Peace, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The parents of three Texas State students who either died or got seriously hurt during the fire filed a lawsuit in 2020 regarding the roof of the apartment building. The families claimed the roofing company — hired by the apartment management company — failed to properly design and install the roofing, which contributed to the deadliness of the fire.

“I just hope that, you know, we do get the full story,” Smith said. “It needs to come to light and justice needs to be served.”