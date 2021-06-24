Former RGV deputy chief appointed as 25th chief of the U.S. Border Patrol

Raul Ortiz was named Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in 2020

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)— Raul Ortiz, former Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector, was appointed as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to a news release from CBP, US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down.

“I personally thank Rodney S. Scott for his 29 years of service with the U.S. Border Patrol and for his seventeen months of service as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol,” reads the news release.

He has dedicated his career to public service, and I am grateful for the depth of experience and knowledge he has brought to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz. Credit: Twitter account @USBPDeputy Chief

Chief Ortiz has served the U.S. Border Patrol in several positions since 1991.

From 2000 to 2005, Ortiz served as Assistant Patrol Agent in Charge and Patrol Agent in Charge of the Comstock Station, and as Patrol Agent in Charge of the Del Rio Station.

In 2005, he was promoted to Assistant Chief Patrol Agent in Del Rio Sector.

From 2009 to 2010, Deputy Chief Ortiz served as Director of the Border Management Task Force, in Kabul, Afghanistan; and in 2010, he served as the Senior Advisor to the Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In 2011, he was promoted to the Senior Executive Service position of DHS Attaché in Kabul and held that position until his selection as Deputy Chief of Operations at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, DC.

In 2013, Deputy Chief Ortiz was appointed as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector.

In 2019, he became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector and in 2020 he was promoted to be the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Chief Ortiz’s passion for his work, colleagues, and agents is infectious,” said the news release. “I am confident he will lead with “Honor First,” securing our borders and enforcing the laws of this nation with humanity.