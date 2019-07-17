Former Texas judge leaves Republican party over Trump’s ‘ideology of racism’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas Court of Criminal Appeals judge announced on Tuesday via Facebook that she could no longer stand by President Donald Trump and the Republican party as a whole, saying that “his ideology is racism.”

Elsa Alcala’s announcement followed a series of tweets by Trump on Sunday, which called out four Congresswomen of color, which asked “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

In the Facebook post, Alcala wrote:

“It has taken me years to say this publicly, but here I go. President Trump is the worst president in the history of this country….his ideology is racism. To me, nothing positive about him could absolve him of his rotten core.”

In the post, Alcala explained that she had talked to many friends who pointed to things they viewed him as succeeding at, but which, Alcala says, aren’t good enough reasons to stand by him, saying: “Nothing anyone could ever say on FB or anywhere else could ever convince me otherwise.”

She explains that for the 2020 election, she will be voting Democrat, something she hasn’t done in over 20 years.

“The current Republican Party supports Trump so I cannot support that party in Texas or nationally.”