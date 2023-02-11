CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Clifton Police officer has been arrested.

On Thursday, the Clifton Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Vincent Megason. The warrants were for the charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. These charges are unrelated to his previous charges. Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations leading to the arrest warrants.

Police Chief Chris Blanton contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Task Force, to assist in this case. Megason was taken into custody at his residence without incident around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

As of Friday morning, bond has been denied on both of the charges listed above. Despite Megason’s previous charges, Chief Blanton says he is presumed to be innocent until a court of law finds him to be guilty.