Former White House doctor Jackson goes to Texas GOP runoff

FILE – in this April 2, 2018, file photo, then White House physician and nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Ronny Jackson arrives at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Jackson is running as a Republican in 2020 for a rural congressional seat in Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former White House physician and one-time nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson has advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary for a rural Texas congressional seat.

Jackson’s VA nomination by President Donald Trump in 2018 was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs.

He denied those allegations. Jackson retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his political campaign.

He seeks the seat held by retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry in a district considered safely Republican.

Jackson will face agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a May runoff.

