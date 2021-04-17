Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexual assault faces more charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pfc. Christian Alvarado, the Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexually assaulting fellow soldier Asia Graham and two others, is facing new charges.

On Friday, Fort Bliss officials said that since the referral of Pfc. Christian Alvarado to a general court-martial on Jan. 8, a subsequent investigation by Army Criminal Investigation Command uncovered new evidence of alleged misconduct, which resulted in additional charges on March 8. Alvarado was arraigned on those charges on Thursday.

The referred charges include four instances of sexual assault and two instances of abusive sexual contact.

Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior commander, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, ordered the referral of new charges against Alvarado on March 25 to a general court-martial.

A military judge will arraign Alvarado on the additional charges and set a trial date.

Graham, a Cherryville, North Carolina native, died on New Year’s Eve. She filed a sexual assault complaint against Alvarado on June 1, months before she died. She was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

She joined the Army in July 2019 and arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2019.

