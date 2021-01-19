Fort Bliss soldier dies after being hit by car in Far East El Paso on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier died early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Far East El Paso.

According to Fort Bliss officials, 21-year-old Spc. Kenmaj D. Graham was struck by an oncoming vehicle early Saturday morning. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Graham arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2017 after completing Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Ga., and was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. He was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

Graham, a native of Wichita, Kan., was a 19D, Cavalry Scout, who joined the U.S. Army in July 2017 from Kansas City, Mo. Fort Bliss was his first duty station.

“The Bulldog Family mourns the loss of this young man. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones,” said Col. Jabari Miller, Commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “Spec. Graham was a valued member of the Bulldog team, a Cavalry Scout, with a bright future in the U.S. Army. He will be missed.” Miller added.

Graham’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

