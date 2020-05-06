Fort Worth child sexual predator sentenced to 80 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas:

A Fort Worth child sexual predator was sentenced Monday to 80 years in federal prison announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Tyrone Alexander Taylor, 42, pled guilty in October to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“This sentence, essentially a life sentence, exemplifies the seriousness of this horrible conduct – one committed against the most vulnerable among us,” stated U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “We will continue to dedicate whatever resources necessary to bring to justice to predators who prey on and victimize children.”

“The FBI works with our law enforcement partners every day to ensure that children are protected from predators who seek to exploit them,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Today’s outcome is the result of collaboration and commitment to holding a sexual predator accountable for their actions. We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any suspected child exploitation to the FBI or local law enforcement.”

According to court documents, FBI agents launched their investigation after a computer repair business reported discovering child pornography on a hard drive owned by Taylor. After meeting with a business representative to review the images that depicted child pornography, agents took custody of the hard drive and conducted a forensic review of the device.

Taylor admitted the hard drive belonged to him and that it contained a number of child pornography videos and images – some as young as 9.

Taylor and codefendant, Shannon Nichols, sentenced in February to 50 years in federal prison, sexually victimized children by using them to create child pornography, which Taylor meticulously stored on his computer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative designed to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse nationwide. The initiative organizes and deploys federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

