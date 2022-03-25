AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a red truck you’ve probably seen all over social media by now, and it’s definitely totaled. Now, a Fort Worth dealership is offering to help out.

KXAN showed you the photos of this red truck first, which was caught on video getting tossed in a tornado near Rio Rancho Monday, flipping over and then finally landing upright.

Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)



Riley Leon, the 16-year-old behind the wheel, is thankfully alive, though his school nurse said Leon was taken to the hospital Thursday and was discovered to have fractures in his back.

Now, after the video of Leon’s narrow escape went viral on social media, a Fort Worth dealership is offering up a brand new truck free of charge.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet confirmed to KXAN it will be donating a truck to Leon, and Leon told us Thursday he had indeed made contact with the dealership.

It was one of the financial strains facing Leon’s family after the incident. They also don’t have health insurance, according to Leon’s school nurse.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Leon’s family with some of the medical costs.