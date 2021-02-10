Fort Worth police officer fired over social media postings

FILE – This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. For the past four years, President Donald Trump has enjoyed special status not given to regular users on Twitter and Facebook even as he used his perch atop the social media pyramid to peddle misinformation and hurl abuse at his critics. Could his loose leash on the platforms come to an end on Jan. 20, 2021, when his successor is inaugurated? (AP Photo/File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer has been fired over social media postings his boss said was racially insensitive and inappropriate.

A statement says Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes fired Officer Chadwick Hughes for violating departmental general orders on social media use. The statement says Noakes acted after reviewing the findings of an internal affairs investigation. The statement didn’t describe further the content of the objectionable postings.