Four dead when 18-wheeler crashed into passenger vehicle at intersection, DPS said

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LAMESA, Texas — Four people lost their lives Thursday mid-morning in a Dawson County crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said the driver of a GMC Sierra, Jonathan R. Lawhorn, 30, of Many, Louisiana died along with his passengers Jimmy L. Sipes, 42, of Newton, Texas; Colt A. Atkins, 33, of Graham, Texas; and Taylor A. Bryce, 25, of Center, Texas.

They were not wearing seat belts, DPS said.

The driver of an 18-wheeler, Christian Luna, 33, of Odessa was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

DPS said Lawhorn was driving west on County Road 24 approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 349 (7 miles south of Lamesa). DPS said Lawhorn “failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection.” The 18-wheeler then crashed into his vehicle, DPS said.

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said.