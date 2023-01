CLOVIS, New Mexico –Four people were found dead in a house fire in Clovis on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Wallace St. around 2:18 a.m., Clovis PD said.

Clovis Fire Department and police responded to the scene and found the four people dead inside. The identities and cause of the fire were not yet confirmed.

