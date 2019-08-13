Four-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained from boiling water

CORSICANA, Texas (KWKT) – A four-year-old girl in Corsicana has died from injuries sustained from boiling water.

The Corsicana Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS responded to the 400 block of s 34th Street on Saturday in reference to an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they found a body of a four-year-old child inside the residence.

The reporting person said twelve hours earlier, the child pulled a large, boiling pot of water from the stove. The water covered her head, torso, arms, and other areas of her body.

The reporting person was not in the room at the time and says she treated the child herself without seeking any medical attention.

Corsicana PD’s Criminal Investigative Division gathered all available evidence, interviewed everyone at the location, and requested an autopsy on the child. Preliminary results from the Medical Examiner stated the child died due to injuries sustained from the boiling water.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Abandoning or Endangering a Child – a second degree felony. The suspect is now in police custody and awaiting arraignment.

Source: Corsicana Police Department