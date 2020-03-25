Fourth confirmed case reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Midland.

According to a release from the City of Midland Wednesday afternoon, health officials confirmed the fourth case.

The patient is a woman in her 20’s who was tested by a private provider. Officials say the source of her exposure is currently unknown.

The news comes just before leaders in Midland are prepared to provide another update today on their COVID-19 response.

One person has died from the virus in Midland so far.

Two more patients have also been confirmed to have COVID-19, a pediatric patient and a man in his 60’s. Officials said Tuesday, both were at home in isolation.

