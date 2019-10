SCURRY COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey reports another earthquake occurred early Wednesday afternoon in Scurry County.

The earthquake occurred at 12:08 PM CDT and measured 2.6 on the Richter Scale.



The epicenter was 14 miles north of Snyder.

Click here for more information on the earthquake from the USGS.

Wednesday’s earthquake was the fourth reported in Scurry County this week.

There was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on Monday, followed by 3.8 and 2.5 magnitude earthquakes on Tuesday.